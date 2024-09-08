Stonebrook Private Inc. Trims Stake in BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust (NYSE:BIGZ)

Stonebrook Private Inc. cut its stake in shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust (NYSE:BIGZ – Free Report) by 75.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,662 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,923 shares during the period. Stonebrook Private Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust were worth $77,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BIGZ. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust in the second quarter worth $4,192,000. Karpus Management Inc. increased its stake in BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust by 54.3% in the 4th quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 1,203,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,824,000 after buying an additional 423,468 shares in the last quarter. LM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,133,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust by 159.6% in the first quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 235,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,914,000 after acquiring an additional 144,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust in the second quarter valued at about $912,000.

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust Trading Down 1.6 %

NYSE:BIGZ opened at $7.19 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.47. BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust has a 12-month low of $6.21 and a 12-month high of $8.25.

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust Announces Dividend

Insider Transactions at BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.0867 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th.

In related news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 382,948 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.49 per share, for a total transaction of $2,868,280.52. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 53,649,668 shares in the company, valued at $401,836,013.32. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 1,526,722 shares of company stock valued at $11,207,442.

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust is a mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc and managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust is based in United States.

