SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on SPWR. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of SunPower from $2.00 to $0.50 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of SunPower from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Wolfe Research cut shares of SunPower from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $2.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Citigroup reduced their target price on SunPower from $2.50 to $0.25 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Mizuho cut SunPower from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $4.00 to $0.50 in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $3.48.

SunPower Stock Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SunPower

Shares of NASDAQ SPWR opened at $0.12 on Friday. SunPower has a 1 year low of $0.09 and a 1 year high of $7.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.12 and its 200-day moving average is $2.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.53 million, a PE ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 1.86.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPWR. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of SunPower in the second quarter worth approximately $2,084,000. Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SunPower during the 2nd quarter valued at $159,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in SunPower by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 271,313 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $803,000 after buying an additional 50,104 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its stake in SunPower by 59.9% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 118,088 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 44,243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in SunPower by 6.9% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 315,648 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $934,000 after acquiring an additional 20,396 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.36% of the company’s stock.

SunPower Company Profile

SunPower Corporation, a solar technology and energy services provider, offers solar, storage, and home energy solutions primarily in the United States and Canada. Its solutions include the Equinox and SunVault systems which are pre-engineered modular solutions for residential applications that combine solar module technology with integrated plug-and-play power stations, cable management systems, and mounting hardware that enable dealers and installers to complete system installations, as well as for end customers to manage their energy production.

