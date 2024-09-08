SVB Wealth LLC Acquires 2,028 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

SVB Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 124,074 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,028 shares during the quarter. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $2,465,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 15.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 199,888,911 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,665,963,000 after purchasing an additional 27,254,172 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $409,063,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the 1st quarter worth approximately $87,627,000. Castle Hook Partners LP raised its stake in Kinder Morgan by 108.2% during the 1st quarter. Castle Hook Partners LP now owns 7,799,826 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $143,049,000 after acquiring an additional 4,053,793 shares during the period. Finally, Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 45.9% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 9,959,947 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $182,665,000 after purchasing an additional 3,135,457 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KMI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Barclays upped their price target on Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Kinder Morgan from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kinder Morgan currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.20.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Dax Sanders sold 1,729 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $36,309.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 307,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,455,589. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, VP Sital K. Mody sold 25,169 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.04, for a total transaction of $529,555.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Dax Sanders sold 1,729 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $36,309.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 307,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,455,589. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 148,311 shares of company stock worth $3,121,891 over the last three months. 12.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Kinder Morgan Price Performance

Kinder Morgan stock opened at $21.13 on Friday. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.89 and a 52-week high of $21.86. The company has a market cap of $46.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.21, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.89 and its 200 day moving average is $19.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.01). Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 15.93% and a return on equity of 7.89%. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kinder Morgan Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st were issued a dividend of $0.2875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.44%. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is presently 104.55%.

Kinder Morgan Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

