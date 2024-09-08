SVB Wealth LLC Buys 12,159 Shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO)

SVB Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO – Free Report) by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 95,663 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,159 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $4,846,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TFLO. Scarborough Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 7,871.4% during the 4th quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC now owns 1,440,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,691,000 after buying an additional 1,422,208 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management increased its position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 474.7% during the 2nd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 955,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,305,000 after purchasing an additional 789,016 shares during the period. Summitry LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,984,000. Portfolio Design Labs LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $16,377,000. Finally, Oxbow Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 2,003,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,098,000 after buying an additional 290,949 shares during the last quarter.

TFLO stock opened at $50.46 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $50.54 and a 200 day moving average of $50.57. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $50.37 and a 52 week high of $50.76.

The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (TFLO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of U.S. Treasury floating rate bonds. TFLO was launched on Feb 3, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

