SVB Wealth LLC Buys 9,134 Shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH)

SVB Wealth LLC raised its stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Free Report) by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 62,560 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,134 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC owned 0.08% of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $6,425,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $4,935,000. Quantitative Strategies Inc. raised its stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Quantitative Strategies Inc. now owns 109,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,846,000 after buying an additional 7,187 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 353.1% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 87,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,437,000 after acquiring an additional 67,933 shares in the last quarter. TSA Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $292,000. Finally, RCS Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $218,000.

NYSEARCA TLH opened at $110.03 on Friday. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $93.08 and a 12-month high of $110.93. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.81.

The iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury 10-20 Year TR index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of debt issued by the U.S. Treasury TLH was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

