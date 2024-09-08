SVB Wealth LLC Cuts Stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

SVB Wealth LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,222 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 2,181 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $6,715,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. VitalStone Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 60 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Westend Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Mastercard in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Mastercard from $500.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. William Blair raised Mastercard to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. BNP Paribas lowered Mastercard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $470.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $528.00 to $538.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Mastercard to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Mastercard presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $510.88.

Mastercard Price Performance

MA opened at $476.12 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $442.61 billion, a PE ratio of 37.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $456.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $459.65. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1 year low of $359.77 and a 1 year high of $490.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 9th were issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 9th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.99%.

Insider Transactions at Mastercard

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 116,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $443.63, for a total value of $51,461,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 92,998,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,256,839,378.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 116,000 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $443.63, for a total value of $51,461,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 92,998,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,256,839,378.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Craig Vosburg sold 9,028 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $451.06, for a total transaction of $4,072,169.68. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 58,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,585,476.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,167,931 shares of company stock worth $531,284,982. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

