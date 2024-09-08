SVB Wealth LLC Cuts Stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

SVB Wealth LLC cut its holdings in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,851 shares of the company’s stock after selling 409 shares during the quarter. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $2,249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in McKesson in the first quarter worth $28,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of McKesson in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Sachetta LLC bought a new stake in shares of McKesson in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in McKesson by 333.3% during the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 65 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in McKesson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. 85.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at McKesson

In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,753 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $580.92, for a total transaction of $2,180,192.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 86,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,012,564.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $585.53, for a total transaction of $351,318.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,022 shares in the company, valued at $1,183,941.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,753 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $580.92, for a total transaction of $2,180,192.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 86,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,012,564.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,859 shares of company stock valued at $6,986,810 in the last ninety days. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

McKesson Stock Down 2.1 %

MCK opened at $504.17 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $65.51 billion, a PE ratio of 22.53, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.44. The business has a 50 day moving average of $574.75 and a 200-day moving average of $557.64. McKesson Co. has a 52 week low of $412.64 and a 52 week high of $637.51.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $7.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.21 by $0.67. The firm had revenue of $79.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.53 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 0.94% and a negative return on equity of 242.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $7.27 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that McKesson Co. will post 32.14 EPS for the current year.

McKesson Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. This is an increase from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.69%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MCK. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on McKesson from $694.00 to $671.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Argus increased their price target on shares of McKesson from $570.00 to $670.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of McKesson from $660.00 to $630.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of McKesson from $590.00 to $670.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on McKesson from $620.00 to $670.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $624.93.

McKesson Profile

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

