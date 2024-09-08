SVB Wealth LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

SVB Wealth LLC cut its stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 15.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 16,274 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,870 shares during the quarter. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $2,587,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Electric during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new position in General Electric during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Macroview Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of General Electric by 37.9% during the 2nd quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 211 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. 74.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on GE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on General Electric from $148.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on General Electric from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on General Electric from $192.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. StockNews.com lowered shares of General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of General Electric from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, General Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.38.

General Electric Trading Down 1.6 %

NYSE GE opened at $161.23 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $165.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $163.28. General Electric has a one year low of $84.42 and a one year high of $177.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $176.48 billion, a PE ratio of 52.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.18.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.21. General Electric had a return on equity of 16.07% and a net margin of 7.66%. The firm had revenue of $9.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that General Electric will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

General Electric Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 11th were given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 11th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.72%.

About General Electric

General Electric Company, doing business as GE Aerospace, designs and produces commercial and defense aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power, and mechanical aircraft systems. It also offers aftermarket services to support its products. The company operates in the United States, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa.

