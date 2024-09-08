SVB Wealth LLC Decreases Stake in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

SVB Wealth LLC trimmed its position in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) by 5.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 25,510 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 1,517 shares during the quarter. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $3,838,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TEL. Simplicity Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 2,509 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its stake in TE Connectivity by 2.3% in the first quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 2,977 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 1,835 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,427 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 13,326 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,935,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on TEL shares. HSBC downgraded TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $162.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Wolfe Research raised shares of TE Connectivity from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $155.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Hsbc Global Res raised TE Connectivity to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $158.45.

Shares of TEL stock opened at $143.38 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $43.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business’s 50 day moving average is $150.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $147.22. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a twelve month low of $115.00 and a twelve month high of $159.98.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The electronics maker reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.05. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 21.94% and a return on equity of 18.53%. The company had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.77 EPS. TE Connectivity’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.57 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Robert J. Ott sold 2,913 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.59, for a total transaction of $450,320.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,942,663.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other TE Connectivity news, SVP Robert J. Ott sold 2,913 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.59, for a total value of $450,320.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 25,504 shares in the company, valued at $3,942,663.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Aaron Kyle Stucki sold 8,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $1,356,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,556 shares in the company, valued at $3,186,180. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 71,363 shares of company stock worth $11,042,161 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

