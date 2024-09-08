SVB Wealth LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA)

SVB Wealth LLC lessened its holdings in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA – Free Report) by 37.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 119,652 shares of the company’s stock after selling 73,039 shares during the quarter. SVB Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.15% of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF worth $6,336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gentry Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $6,187,000. Savant Capital LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 26.2% in the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 2,848,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,825,000 after purchasing an additional 590,900 shares during the last quarter. Weil Company Inc. raised its holdings in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 291.8% during the second quarter. Weil Company Inc. now owns 38,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,040,000 after purchasing an additional 28,697 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 107.4% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 88,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,672,000 after buying an additional 45,696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 25,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,348,000 after buying an additional 2,443 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA JQUA opened at $53.73 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $53.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.55. JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $41.37 and a 12 month high of $55.81. The company has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.27 and a beta of 0.94.

The JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF (JQUA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the JP Morgan US Quality Factor index. The fund selects companies from the Russell 1000 using three quality factors: profitability, earnings, and solvency. JQUA was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

