SVB Wealth LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

SVB Wealth LLC decreased its holdings in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 24.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,284 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 6,597 shares during the quarter. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in Workday were worth $4,535,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC raised its position in Workday by 27.6% in the 4th quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 157 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its position in Workday by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 384 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE increased its position in shares of Workday by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 1,658 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Workday by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 869 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Value Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Workday by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC now owns 5,135 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

Workday Stock Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ WDAY opened at $254.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.04. The company has a market capitalization of $67.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.87, a P/E/G ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 1.35. Workday, Inc. has a one year low of $199.81 and a one year high of $311.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $232.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $245.12.

Insider Activity at Workday

Workday ( NASDAQ:WDAY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The software maker reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.10. Workday had a return on equity of 5.34% and a net margin of 19.59%. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Workday, Inc. will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Richard Harry Sauer sold 3,134 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.67, for a total transaction of $710,383.78. Following the sale, the insider now owns 92,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,856,813.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Workday news, Director George J. Still, Jr. sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.32, for a total value of $1,952,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 97,500 shares in the company, valued at $25,381,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Richard Harry Sauer sold 3,134 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.67, for a total value of $710,383.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 92,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,856,813.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 515,902 shares of company stock worth $117,998,849. Company insiders own 20.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price target on shares of Workday in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Workday from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Workday from $310.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 24th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Workday from $280.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Workday from $310.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $288.15.

Workday Profile

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

