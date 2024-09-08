SVB Wealth LLC Has $2.88 Million Position in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

SVB Wealth LLC lessened its position in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 8.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,712 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 842 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $2,880,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get The Cigna Group alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CI. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in The Cigna Group by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,571 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $471,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Cigna Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $230,000. Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $460,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in The Cigna Group in the 4th quarter valued at $1,529,000. Finally, Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in The Cigna Group during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. 86.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other The Cigna Group news, Director Elder Granger sold 547 shares of The Cigna Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.38, for a total value of $181,264.86. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,471 shares in the company, valued at $1,812,979.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other The Cigna Group news, Director Elder Granger sold 547 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.38, for a total value of $181,264.86. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,471 shares in the company, valued at $1,812,979.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director William J. Delaney III sold 2,691 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.68, for a total transaction of $922,151.88. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,010,264.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,033 shares of company stock worth $3,095,820 in the last ninety days. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CI. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $400.00 target price on shares of The Cigna Group in a research note on Monday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on The Cigna Group from $435.00 to $438.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Barclays increased their target price on The Cigna Group from $393.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler started coverage on The Cigna Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $400.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on The Cigna Group in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $388.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $384.86.

View Our Latest Report on The Cigna Group

The Cigna Group Trading Down 0.5 %

CI opened at $353.49 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The Cigna Group has a twelve month low of $253.95 and a twelve month high of $370.64. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $340.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $343.61.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The health services provider reported $6.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.42 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $60.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.30 billion. The Cigna Group had a net margin of 1.70% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $6.13 EPS. Analysts predict that The Cigna Group will post 28.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Cigna Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be issued a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.98%.

About The Cigna Group

(Free Report)

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The Cigna Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Cigna Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.