SVB Wealth LLC Has $3.95 Million Holdings in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

SVB Wealth LLC decreased its position in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 9.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,360 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,978 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $3,951,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RTX. Briaud Financial Planning Inc boosted its stake in RTX by 64.1% during the 2nd quarter. Briaud Financial Planning Inc now owns 256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new stake in shares of RTX in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of RTX in the second quarter worth $32,000. Fairman Group LLC bought a new position in RTX during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in RTX by 42.2% during the 4th quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. 86.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RTX stock opened at $118.44 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $157.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.82. RTX Co. has a 12-month low of $68.56 and a 12-month high of $123.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $112.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.32.

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $19.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.29 billion. RTX had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 11.37%. RTX’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.29 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that RTX Co. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Dantaya M. Williams sold 17,570 shares of RTX stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.87, for a total value of $2,018,265.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,463,273.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Shane G. Eddy sold 6,741 shares of RTX stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.76, for a total value of $773,597.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dantaya M. Williams sold 17,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.87, for a total value of $2,018,265.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,463,273.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 178,333 shares of company stock worth $20,861,880. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on RTX. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of RTX from $115.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Bank of America upgraded RTX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $110.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Susquehanna upped their price target on RTX from $119.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on RTX from $102.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on RTX from $491.00 to $467.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, RTX has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $153.47.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

