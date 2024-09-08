SVB Wealth LLC Has $4.80 Million Stake in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX)

SVB Wealth LLC reduced its holdings in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Free Report) by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 64,815 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 21,045 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Trex worth $4,804,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Trex by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,660 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,863,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Trex by 11.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,213 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Trex by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 863 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Harrington Investments INC boosted its position in shares of Trex by 1.6% during the first quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 9,667 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $964,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Trex by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,950 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. 95.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE TREX opened at $61.74 on Friday. Trex Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.59 and a 12 month high of $101.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $71.15 and a 200-day moving average of $83.38. The company has a market cap of $6.71 billion, a PE ratio of 26.50, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.50.

Trex ( NYSE:TREX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The construction company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $376.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $387.87 million. Trex had a net margin of 21.07% and a return on equity of 33.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Trex Company, Inc. will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on TREX shares. Stephens lowered Trex from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Trex from $94.00 to $81.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Trex from $89.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Trex from $104.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Trex from $88.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.88.

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes composite decking, railing, and outdoor living products and accessories for residential and commercial markets in the United States. It offers decking products and accessories under the names Trex Transcend, Trex Select, Trex Signature, Trex Transcend Lineage, and Trex Enhance for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

