SVB Wealth LLC Has $5.16 Million Stake in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

SVB Wealth LLC cut its position in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,983 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,242 shares during the quarter. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $5,163,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get United Rentals alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of URI. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in United Rentals by 39.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,399,808 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,669,806,000 after acquiring an additional 1,799,997 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in United Rentals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $977,443,000. Capital International Investors bought a new stake in United Rentals in the first quarter worth approximately $332,349,000. AMF Tjanstepension AB increased its holdings in United Rentals by 77.7% in the second quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 457,056 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $295,626,000 after purchasing an additional 199,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in United Rentals by 15,100.8% in the first quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 100,781 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $72,674,000 after buying an additional 100,118 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on URI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of United Rentals in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $780.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of United Rentals in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $745.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $774.00 to $795.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Truist Financial raised their target price on United Rentals from $785.00 to $873.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on United Rentals from $790.00 to $905.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $675.15.

United Rentals Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of United Rentals stock opened at $681.10 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $45.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.68. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $703.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $682.81. United Rentals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $387.01 and a 12-month high of $789.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The construction company reported $10.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.48 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $3.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.77 billion. United Rentals had a net margin of 17.35% and a return on equity of 35.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $9.88 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that United Rentals, Inc. will post 44.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Rentals Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th were paid a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.66%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Joli L. Gross sold 360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $690.00, for a total value of $248,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,822,100. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals Profile

(Free Report)

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding URI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for United Rentals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Rentals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.