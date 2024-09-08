SVB Wealth LLC Has $5.81 Million Stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

SVB Wealth LLC lowered its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 5.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 187,587 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 10,972 shares during the quarter. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $5,810,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Burkett Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Intel during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Intel in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on shares of Intel from $40.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Intel from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Intel from $40.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. StockNews.com cut Intel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Daiwa America upgraded Intel to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.04.

Intel Stock Performance

NASDAQ:INTC opened at $18.89 on Friday. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $18.64 and a twelve month high of $51.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.41 billion, a PE ratio of 19.68 and a beta of 1.05.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The chip maker reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $12.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.92 billion. Intel had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 1.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.05) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post -0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intel Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th were paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 7th. Intel’s payout ratio is 52.08%.

Insider Activity at Intel

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.16 per share, for a total transaction of $252,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 37,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $765,576. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

