SVB Wealth LLC Has $6.08 Million Stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

SVB Wealth LLC decreased its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,083 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 2,439 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $6,079,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vima LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Stephens Consulting LLC raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 498.2% during the second quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 335 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. Finally, DSM Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.29% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SBUX. Baird R W upgraded shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Starbucks from $92.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Starbucks from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.42.
Insider Transactions at Starbucks
In related news, CEO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.16, for a total value of $299,916.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,697,682.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $260,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,264,320. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.16, for a total value of $299,916.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,502 shares in the company, valued at $5,697,682.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,790 shares of company stock valued at $865,514. 1.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Starbucks Trading Down 0.4 %
Starbucks stock opened at $91.15 on Friday. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $71.55 and a 1-year high of $107.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.29 billion, a PE ratio of 25.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.88.
Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The coffee company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.93. The firm had revenue of $9.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.25 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 11.16% and a negative return on equity of 49.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.
Starbucks Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.81%.
Starbucks Company Profile
Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Starbucks
- Insider Selling Explained: Can it Inform Your Investing Choices?
- Is Merck Stock Undervalued After Its Colossal Earnings Growth?
- Unveiling The Power Of VWAP: A Key Indicator For Traders
- Top 5 ETFs for Every Investor: From Semiconductors to Defense
- Retail Stocks Investing, Explained
- Blade Air Mobility: This Under-the-Radar Stock Could Double Soon
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.