SVB Wealth LLC Has $6.63 Million Holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

SVB Wealth LLC trimmed its holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 14.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,898 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 5,218 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $6,625,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Progressive alerts:

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in shares of Progressive by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 455 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 10.4% in the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 509 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC increased its position in shares of Progressive by 1.2% during the second quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 4,202 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $873,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. City State Bank raised its holdings in shares of Progressive by 8.2% during the second quarter. City State Bank now owns 661 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, GYL Financial Synergies LLC lifted its position in Progressive by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 1,302 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 85.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Progressive Stock Performance

NYSE PGR opened at $248.69 on Friday. The Progressive Co. has a 52-week low of $134.34 and a 52-week high of $254.83. The stock has a market cap of $145.66 billion, a PE ratio of 25.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $225.47 and a 200-day moving average of $212.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31.

Progressive Announces Dividend

Progressive ( NYSE:PGR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 16th. The insurance provider reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.61. The company had revenue of $17.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.54 billion. Progressive had a return on equity of 33.01% and a net margin of 10.17%. The business’s revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Progressive Co. will post 12.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 3rd. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.09%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on PGR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Progressive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $230.00 to $262.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. HSBC upgraded Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $253.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Progressive in a research note on Wednesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $367.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Progressive from $250.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Progressive from $232.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Progressive currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $252.24.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on PGR

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Steven Broz sold 3,050 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.81, for a total transaction of $639,920.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,808,963.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Progressive news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 43,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.20, for a total transaction of $10,937,914.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 473,735 shares in the company, valued at $119,475,967. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven Broz sold 3,050 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.81, for a total value of $639,920.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 32,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,808,963.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 147,354 shares of company stock worth $33,502,680 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Progressive Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.