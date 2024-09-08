SVB Wealth LLC Has $7.70 Million Holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

SVB Wealth LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,079 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,480 shares during the quarter. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $7,704,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Atwater Malick LLC acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ in the 1st quarter worth $293,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 14.1% during the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 16,155 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,173,000 after buying an additional 1,993 shares during the period. GenWealth Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 5.8% during the first quarter. GenWealth Group Inc. now owns 42,457 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $18,851,000 after buying an additional 2,325 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp raised its position in Invesco QQQ by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 656,835 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $268,987,000 after buying an additional 11,013 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Socha Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Socha Financial Group LLC now owns 88,948 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,494,000 after acquiring an additional 1,153 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ stock opened at $448.69 on Friday. Invesco QQQ has a 1-year low of $342.35 and a 1-year high of $503.52. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $472.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $456.11.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 24th were paid a dividend of $0.7615 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 24th. This represents a $3.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

