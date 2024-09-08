SVB Wealth LLC Has $7 Million Stake in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

SVB Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) by 1,599.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 65,444 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,594 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in Entergy were worth $7,003,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quent Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Entergy by 21.7% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 550 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Entergy by 1.7% in the first quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 5,879 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $621,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Entergy by 40.0% in the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Entergy by 1.3% in the first quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,830 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $933,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Entergy by 3.6% in the first quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,336 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on ETR. Scotiabank raised their target price on Entergy from $115.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Entergy from $124.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $109.50 price objective (down from $117.00) on shares of Entergy in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Entergy from $112.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on Entergy from $107.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.04.

Entergy Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSE ETR opened at $121.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $26.03 billion, a PE ratio of 12.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.71. Entergy Co. has a one year low of $87.10 and a one year high of $123.73. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. Entergy had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 14.75%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.84 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Entergy Co. will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Entergy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 13th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.34%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Entergy

In related news, CEO Andrew S. Marsh sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.46, for a total value of $388,672.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,731 shares in the company, valued at $18,307,787.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Andrew S. Marsh sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.46, for a total value of $388,672.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 150,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,307,787.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Eliecer Viamontes sold 5,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $619,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,117 shares in the company, valued at $614,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 39,638 shares of company stock worth $4,712,446. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

About Entergy

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

