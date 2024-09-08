SVB Wealth LLC Lowers Position in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES)

SVB Wealth LLC trimmed its position in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,912 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,232 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in NetEase were worth $4,771,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NTES. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of NetEase by 17.2% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 318,550 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,059,000 after purchasing an additional 46,635 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of NetEase by 12.4% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 327,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,876,000 after acquiring an additional 36,000 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NetEase by 804.5% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 792,357 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $81,983,000 after acquiring an additional 704,753 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners bought a new position in NetEase in the 4th quarter worth about $964,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in NetEase by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 278,802 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,848,000 after purchasing an additional 16,607 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.07% of the company’s stock.
NetEase Stock Down 0.7 %
NASDAQ NTES opened at $77.58 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $89.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.28. NetEase, Inc. has a 52 week low of $77.19 and a 52 week high of $118.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.03, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.54.
NetEase Cuts Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.435 per share. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.82%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research firms have weighed in on NTES. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of NetEase from $126.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of NetEase from $142.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of NetEase in a research note on Friday, July 5th. StockNews.com lowered NetEase from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 20th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on NetEase from $104.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.67.
View Our Latest Research Report on NTES
NetEase Profile
NetEase, Inc engages in online games, music streaming, online intelligent learning services, and internet content services businesses in China and internationally . The company operates through Games and Related Value-Added Services, Youdao, Cloud Music, and Innovative Businesses and Others segments.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than NetEase
- 3 Best Fintech Stocks for a Portfolio Boost
- Is Merck Stock Undervalued After Its Colossal Earnings Growth?
- What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?
- Top 5 ETFs for Every Investor: From Semiconductors to Defense
- Upcoming IPO Stock Lockup Period, Explained
- Blade Air Mobility: This Under-the-Radar Stock Could Double Soon
Receive News & Ratings for NetEase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetEase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.