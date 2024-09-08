SVB Wealth LLC Lowers Position in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES)

SVB Wealth LLC trimmed its position in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,912 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,232 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in NetEase were worth $4,771,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get NetEase alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NTES. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of NetEase by 17.2% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 318,550 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,059,000 after purchasing an additional 46,635 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of NetEase by 12.4% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 327,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,876,000 after acquiring an additional 36,000 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NetEase by 804.5% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 792,357 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $81,983,000 after acquiring an additional 704,753 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners bought a new position in NetEase in the 4th quarter worth about $964,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in NetEase by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 278,802 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,848,000 after purchasing an additional 16,607 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.07% of the company’s stock.

NetEase Stock Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ NTES opened at $77.58 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $89.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.28. NetEase, Inc. has a 52 week low of $77.19 and a 52 week high of $118.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.03, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.54.

NetEase Cuts Dividend

NetEase ( NASDAQ:NTES Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The technology company reported $12.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $10.43. NetEase had a net margin of 26.98% and a return on equity of 22.30%. The business had revenue of $25.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NetEase, Inc. will post 6.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.435 per share. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.82%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on NTES. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of NetEase from $126.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of NetEase from $142.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of NetEase in a research note on Friday, July 5th. StockNews.com lowered NetEase from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 20th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on NetEase from $104.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.67.

View Our Latest Research Report on NTES

NetEase Profile

(Free Report)

NetEase, Inc engages in online games, music streaming, online intelligent learning services, and internet content services businesses in China and internationally . The company operates through Games and Related Value-Added Services, Youdao, Cloud Music, and Innovative Businesses and Others segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NetEase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetEase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.