SVB Wealth LLC Lowers Stake in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

SVB Wealth LLC lowered its stake in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,325 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 979 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $5,061,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 135,621 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $18,896,000 after acquiring an additional 12,210 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in Electronic Arts by 2.9% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,828 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 18.4% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,526 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the period. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Electronic Arts in the 2nd quarter worth $153,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its stake in Electronic Arts by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 884 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Electronic Arts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $154.00 price objective on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $139.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Roth Mkm boosted their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $135.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Electronic Arts from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $161.28.

Electronic Arts Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:EA opened at $144.01 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $38.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $145.65 and a 200 day moving average of $137.53. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 12 month low of $117.47 and a 12 month high of $153.51.

Electronic Arts Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 28th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 28th. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is currently 16.24%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.71, for a total transaction of $111,768.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 38,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,389,173.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.26, for a total value of $350,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 61,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,660,634.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.71, for a total transaction of $111,768.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,389,173.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,070 shares of company stock worth $3,963,638 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

Featured Stories

