SVB Wealth LLC Purchases 12,959 Shares of Corpay, Inc. (NYSE:CPAY)

SVB Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Corpay, Inc. (NYSE:CPAY – Free Report) by 1,853.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,658 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,959 shares during the quarter. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in Corpay were worth $3,639,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CPAY. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corpay during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Corpay during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Corpay during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corpay in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, LGT Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Corpay in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 98.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CPAY opened at $302.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $21.29 billion, a PE ratio of 22.54, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.22. Corpay, Inc. has a one year low of $220.39 and a one year high of $319.94. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $288.91.

Corpay ( NYSE:CPAY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $4.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.51 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $975.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $973.84 million. Corpay had a net margin of 26.41% and a return on equity of 38.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.85 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Corpay, Inc. will post 17.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CPAY shares. Barclays lowered their price target on Corpay from $355.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 13th. William Blair raised shares of Corpay to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Corpay from $327.00 to $353.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Corpay in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $285.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on Corpay from $331.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $332.50.

Corpay, Inc operates as a payments company that helps businesses and consumers manage vehicle-related expenses, lodging expenses, and corporate payments in the United States, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers vehicle payment solutions, which include fuel, tolls, parking, fleet maintenance, and long-haul transportation services, as well as prepaid food and transportation vouchers and cards.

