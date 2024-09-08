SVB Wealth LLC Reduces Stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

SVB Wealth LLC lessened its holdings in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP – Free Report) by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,933 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 2,200 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $3,226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chicago Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Express by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 12,579 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $2,913,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Greystone Financial Group LLC lifted its position in American Express by 6.0% in the second quarter. Greystone Financial Group LLC now owns 45,785 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $10,602,000 after acquiring an additional 2,572 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Express by 0.5% during the second quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 341,002 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $78,959,000 after purchasing an additional 1,601 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of American Express by 52.4% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 854,256 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $197,803,000 after purchasing an additional 293,717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor OS LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Express by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 3,016 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $698,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AXP. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on American Express from $265.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Compass Point initiated coverage on shares of American Express in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $260.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of American Express from $240.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of American Express from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price objective on shares of American Express from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $230.70.

American Express Trading Down 3.1 %

Shares of AXP stock opened at $244.06 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $175.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $244.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $234.15. American Express has a twelve month low of $140.91 and a twelve month high of $261.75.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 19th. The payment services company reported $3.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.26 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $16.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.60 billion. American Express had a net margin of 15.53% and a return on equity of 32.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.89 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that American Express will post 13.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About American Express



American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

Featured Articles

