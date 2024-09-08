SVB Wealth LLC Reduces Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

SVB Wealth LLC cut its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 29.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,409 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,194 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $5,180,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IWB. Waterloo Capital L.P. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,471,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,512,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,183,533,000 after acquiring an additional 146,971 shares during the period. Miller Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $991,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC now owns 9,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,489,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. Finally, TSA Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $1,144,000.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWB opened at $295.88 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $300.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $291.16. The company has a market capitalization of $36.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.68 and a beta of 1.01. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $224.41 and a fifty-two week high of $309.61.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

