SVB Wealth LLC Reduces Stock Position in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

SVB Wealth LLC lessened its position in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,949 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,150 shares during the quarter. SVB Wealth LLC owned 0.07% of Pool worth $7,667,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Pool alerts:

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in POOL. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Pool by 0.8% during the second quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 3,544 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,089,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital grew its stake in shares of Pool by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 590 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Czech National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Pool by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 6,805 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,746,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association boosted its holdings in Pool by 4.2% during the first quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 747 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its position in Pool by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 2,724 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

Pool Price Performance

Shares of Pool stock opened at $341.37 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $339.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $362.01. Pool Co. has a 12 month low of $293.51 and a 12 month high of $422.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.71, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Pool Dividend Announcement

Pool ( NASDAQ:POOL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The specialty retailer reported $4.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.90 by $0.09. Pool had a return on equity of 32.85% and a net margin of 8.58%. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Pool Co. will post 10.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Pool’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.56%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

POOL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Pool from $305.00 to $377.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Pool from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Pool from $365.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Stephens lowered their price target on Pool from $425.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their price target on Pool from $370.00 to $305.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $350.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on POOL

Pool Profile

(Free Report)

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding POOL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.