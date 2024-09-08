SVB Wealth LLC Sells 14,136 Shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

SVB Wealth LLC lessened its holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 132,281 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 14,136 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $6,241,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SLB. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Schlumberger in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC increased its holdings in Schlumberger by 204.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 584 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Unique Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Schlumberger in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Schlumberger by 297.9% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 569 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co increased its holdings in Schlumberger by 90.6% in the 2nd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 648 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Mogharbel Khaled Al sold 120,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.19, for a total value of $6,056,326.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 247,699 shares in the company, valued at $12,432,012.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Vijay Kasibhatla sold 10,000 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.29, for a total transaction of $492,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 62,354 shares in the company, valued at $3,073,428.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mogharbel Khaled Al sold 120,668 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.19, for a total value of $6,056,326.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 247,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,432,012.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 180,716 shares of company stock worth $9,048,624 over the last three months. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 target price on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.00.

Schlumberger Trading Down 1.5 %

SLB stock opened at $40.62 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $45.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.95. Schlumberger Limited has a fifty-two week low of $40.37 and a fifty-two week high of $62.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market cap of $57.67 billion, a PE ratio of 13.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.51.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a net margin of 12.56% and a return on equity of 21.92%. The firm had revenue of $9.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.08 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. Schlumberger’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Schlumberger Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be given a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.54%.

Schlumberger Company Profile

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

