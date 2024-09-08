SVB Wealth LLC Sells 1,511 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

SVB Wealth LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 4.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,227 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,511 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $7,089,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Waste Management by 83.9% in the 4th quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,770 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $838,000 after buying an additional 2,176 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Waste Management by 89.8% in the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 634 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in Waste Management in the 4th quarter worth $532,000. Rossmore Private Capital bought a new position in Waste Management in the 4th quarter worth $211,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Waste Management by 27.6% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 97,202 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $17,409,000 after purchasing an additional 21,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.40% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management Stock Performance

Waste Management stock opened at $204.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s 50-day moving average is $209.43 and its 200 day moving average is $208.73. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1-year low of $149.71 and a 1-year high of $225.00.

Waste Management Announces Dividend

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82. The business had revenue of $5.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.43 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 39.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.51 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 7.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.10%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Michael J. Watson sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $330,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 44,144 shares in the company, valued at $9,711,680. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Waste Management to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. StockNews.com cut shares of Waste Management from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Erste Group Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $241.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Waste Management from $215.00 to $204.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $215.83.

Waste Management Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

