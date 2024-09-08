SVB Wealth LLC Sells 18,006 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

SVB Wealth LLC lessened its stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 33.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,252 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 18,006 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $5,718,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 102.9% in the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 140 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 94.4% in the second quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 175 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Bank & Trust Co purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 926.7% during the 1st quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 154 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Finally, Gables Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 71.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AMD shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $176.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $193.45.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Down 3.7 %

Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $134.35 on Friday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $93.11 and a 12 month high of $227.30. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $151.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $162.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market cap of $217.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 197.57, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.69.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.72 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 5.98% and a net margin of 5.82%. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,756 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.50, for a total transaction of $3,091,482.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,546,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,278,881.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.94, for a total transaction of $2,574,828.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,546,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $245,757,319.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,756 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.50, for a total transaction of $3,091,482.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,546,227 shares in the company, valued at $285,278,881.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

