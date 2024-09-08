SVB Wealth LLC Sells 235 Shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

SVB Wealth LLC decreased its stake in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 35,492 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 235 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $3,783,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWKS. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in Skyworks Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,517,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 152.8% during the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 118,960 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $13,373,000 after buying an additional 71,899 shares during the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. bought a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $10,053,000. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in Skyworks Solutions in the 1st quarter worth about $262,000. Finally, FIL Ltd raised its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,746,162 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $308,724,000 after acquiring an additional 64,389 shares during the period. 85.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SWKS opened at $98.79 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.57, a PEG ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 1.21. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $85.06 and a one year high of $120.86. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $103.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 5.75 and a quick ratio of 4.29.

Skyworks Solutions ( NASDAQ:SWKS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 17.85% and a return on equity of 15.41%. The company had revenue of $905.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $900.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 5.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 20th. This is a boost from Skyworks Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.63%.

In other news, VP Philip Matthew Carter sold 452 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $49,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 9,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,052,040. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Reza Kasnavi sold 1,843 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.47, for a total value of $198,067.21. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,875,888.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Philip Matthew Carter sold 452 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $49,720.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,052,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,747 shares of company stock valued at $302,027 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 target price (up previously from $95.00) on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. B. Riley upgraded Skyworks Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $96.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Barclays lifted their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $85.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Skyworks Solutions to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.94.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, power over ethernet, power isolators, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

