SVB Wealth LLC Sells 2,498 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

SVB Wealth LLC lowered its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 24,159 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,498 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $5,194,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the second quarter worth $25,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Gold Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 155.1% during the second quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 125 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. 42.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SPDR Gold Shares stock opened at $230.63 on Friday. SPDR Gold Shares has a fifty-two week low of $168.30 and a fifty-two week high of $234.01. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $225.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $215.79.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

