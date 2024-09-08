SVB Wealth LLC Sells 2,535 Shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

SVB Wealth LLC reduced its position in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,959 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,535 shares during the quarter. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $3,794,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Monster Beverage alerts:

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MNST. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 360.0% in the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the period. Stephens Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of Monster Beverage in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Kings Path Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Monster Beverage in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. 72.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Monster Beverage

In other Monster Beverage news, CEO Hilton H. Schlosberg sold 42,144 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total transaction of $2,233,632.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,875,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,404,574. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Monster Beverage news, CEO Hilton H. Schlosberg sold 42,144 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total value of $2,233,632.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,875,558 shares in the company, valued at $99,404,574. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark Vidergauz sold 15,077 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.85, for a total transaction of $781,742.45. Following the transaction, the director now owns 68,167 shares in the company, valued at $3,534,458.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Monster Beverage Stock Performance

Shares of MNST stock opened at $48.65 on Friday. Monster Beverage Co. has a 12 month low of $43.32 and a 12 month high of $61.22. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.64. The firm has a market cap of $50.68 billion, a PE ratio of 30.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 22.23% and a net margin of 22.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Monster Beverage Co. will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Monster Beverage from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $63.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Monster Beverage in a report on Monday, June 24th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.85.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on MNST

About Monster Beverage

(Free Report)

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, Alcohol Brands, and Other.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Monster Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monster Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.