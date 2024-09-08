SVB Wealth LLC Sells 273 Shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

SVB Wealth LLC reduced its position in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) by 3.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,075 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 273 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in Gartner were worth $3,177,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IT. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Gartner by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,974,760 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,277,999,000 after buying an additional 60,786 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Gartner by 22.0% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,897,328 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $852,014,000 after acquiring an additional 341,911 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Gartner by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,852,820 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $835,826,000 after acquiring an additional 198,274 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Gartner by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,208,914 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $545,353,000 after purchasing an additional 52,826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Gartner by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 920,716 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $415,344,000 after purchasing an additional 143,556 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IT stock opened at $483.68 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80. Gartner, Inc. has a twelve month low of $323.61 and a twelve month high of $509.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $471.55 and a 200 day moving average of $459.03. The stock has a market cap of $37.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.32.

Gartner ( NYSE:IT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The information technology services provider reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.20. Gartner had a net margin of 13.67% and a return on equity of 142.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.85 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Gartner, Inc. will post 11.59 EPS for the current year.

IT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Gartner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Bank of America raised their target price on Gartner from $525.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Gartner to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Gartner from $440.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Gartner from $450.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $521.00.

In other news, CEO Eugene A. Hall sold 12,082 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $504.84, for a total transaction of $6,099,476.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,143,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $577,228,502.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Gartner news, CEO Eugene A. Hall sold 12,082 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $504.84, for a total transaction of $6,099,476.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,143,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $577,228,502.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Craig Safian sold 6,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.57, for a total transaction of $3,051,326.70. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,596,532.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 27,998 shares of company stock worth $13,834,898. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

