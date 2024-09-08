SVB Wealth LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

SVB Wealth LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 7.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 86,707 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 7,272 shares during the quarter. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $3,601,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the first quarter worth about $5,161,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,139,000. Lincoln National Corp grew its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 42,894 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,326,000 after acquiring an additional 3,052 shares in the last quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. increased its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 22.6% during the first quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. now owns 22,544 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,223,000 after acquiring an additional 4,159 shares during the period. Finally, Sierra Summit Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $755,000. Institutional investors own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bristol-Myers Squibb currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.67.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE:BMY opened at $48.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.71, a P/E/G ratio of 12.92 and a beta of 0.46. The business’s 50-day moving average is $45.95 and its 200 day moving average is $46.58. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1 year low of $39.35 and a 1 year high of $61.42.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $12.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.54 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 14.06% and a positive return on equity of 12.51%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.75 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 5th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -77.42%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

(Free Report)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.