Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Receives $630.09 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the ten analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $630.09.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SNPS shares. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $687.00 price target on shares of Synopsys in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Synopsys from $655.00 to $685.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. KeyCorp increased their price target on Synopsys from $675.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $640.00 price objective on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Synopsys from $661.00 to $663.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd.

Synopsys Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of SNPS stock opened at $463.97 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $550.05 and its 200 day moving average is $562.51. Synopsys has a 12-month low of $440.62 and a 12-month high of $629.38.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The semiconductor company reported $3.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.15. Synopsys had a return on equity of 22.09% and a net margin of 24.06%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Synopsys will post 9.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Synopsys news, CEO Sassine Ghazi sold 10,293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $553.89, for a total transaction of $5,701,189.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 62,568 shares in the company, valued at $34,655,789.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Geus Aart De sold 4,212 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.05, for a total transaction of $2,527,410.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 106,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,195,149.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Sassine Ghazi sold 10,293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $553.89, for a total transaction of $5,701,189.77. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,655,789.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 74,623 shares of company stock worth $45,147,321. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Synopsys by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,195 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,130,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. Andina Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Synopsys by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Andina Capital Management LLC now owns 664 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Cascade Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Synopsys by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cascade Financial Partners LLC now owns 389 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. boosted its position in Synopsys by 40.0% during the first quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 70 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ignite Planners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 596 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. 85.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

