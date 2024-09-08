Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Shares Sold by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System cut its position in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 144,324 shares of the company’s stock after selling 414 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Sysco were worth $10,303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,984,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $891,758,000 after buying an additional 1,637,232 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in Sysco by 112.8% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,612,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,770,000 after acquiring an additional 3,504,740 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Sysco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $450,794,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Sysco by 132.9% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,653,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,177,000 after purchasing an additional 2,084,501 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Sysco by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,036,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,029,000 after purchasing an additional 240,671 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on SYY shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Sysco from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Sysco from $90.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Sysco from $91.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Sysco from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Sysco from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sysco presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.27.

NYSE SYY opened at $78.58 on Friday. Sysco Co. has a 12 month low of $62.24 and a 12 month high of $82.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.13 billion, a PE ratio of 19.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.19, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $20.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.51 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 102.09% and a net margin of 2.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.34 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sysco Co. will post 4.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 4th. Sysco’s payout ratio is 49.76%.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

