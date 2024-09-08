Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Stock Position Raised by Candriam S.C.A.

Candriam S.C.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 19.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 95,932 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 15,671 shares during the period. Candriam S.C.A.’s holdings in Target were worth $14,201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TGT. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Target during the 4th quarter valued at about $759,810,000. Boston Partners bought a new position in Target in the 1st quarter worth about $335,870,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in Target by 58.0% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,683,228 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $382,145,000 after purchasing an additional 984,464 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Target by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,163,864 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,447,538,000 after purchasing an additional 868,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Focused Investors Fund L P bought a new position in Target in the 1st quarter worth about $125,536,000. Institutional investors own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

In other Target news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.13, for a total value of $153,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,114,173.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Target news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.67, for a total value of $7,140,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 303,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,210,768.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.13, for a total transaction of $153,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,114,173.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TGT opened at $151.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $69.99 billion, a PE ratio of 16.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.24. Target Co. has a 52 week low of $102.93 and a 52 week high of $181.86. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $147.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $155.09.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The retailer reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $25.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.19 billion. Target had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 33.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.80 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Target Co. will post 9.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be given a $1.12 dividend. This is an increase from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.28%.

Several research analysts have commented on TGT shares. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Target from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Target in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $156.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Target from $147.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Target from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Target from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.68.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

