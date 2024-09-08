TD Cowen Increases Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) Price Target to $155.00

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by TD Cowen from $145.00 to $155.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock. TD Cowen’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 16.41% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on SAIC. Truist Financial increased their price target on Science Applications International from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com cut shares of Science Applications International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Science Applications International from $140.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $138.29.

Shares of NYSE SAIC opened at $133.15 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $123.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $127.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.82 billion, a PE ratio of 15.59 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Science Applications International has a 1-year low of $104.26 and a 1-year high of $145.17.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The information technology services provider reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.19. Science Applications International had a net margin of 6.28% and a return on equity of 22.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.05 EPS. Science Applications International’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Science Applications International will post 8.06 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP James Joshua Jackson acquired 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $114.28 per share, for a total transaction of $45,712.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,563,007.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Science Applications International news, EVP James Joshua Jackson acquired 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $114.28 per share, for a total transaction of $45,712.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,563,007.56. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Prabu Natarajan bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $114.85 per share, for a total transaction of $229,700.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 60,630 shares in the company, valued at $6,963,355.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 3,715 shares of company stock worth $430,207. 0.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Science Applications International during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,963,000. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Science Applications International by 6.3% during the second quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 31,823 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,741,000 after purchasing an additional 1,879 shares during the last quarter. Aristides Capital LLC purchased a new position in Science Applications International in the second quarter valued at about $231,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in Science Applications International by 0.5% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 19,060 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,240,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brandes Investment Partners LP increased its position in Science Applications International by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 3,047 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.00% of the company’s stock.

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include IT modernization; digital engineering; artificial intelligence; Weapon systems support design, build, modify, integrate, and sustain weapon systems; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as training and simulation and ground vehicles support which integrates, modify, upgrades, and sustains ground vehicles for nation's armed forces.

