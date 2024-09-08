TD Securities Increases North West (TSE:NWC) Price Target to C$59.00

North West (TSE:NWC – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at TD Securities from C$52.00 to C$59.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities’ price objective points to a potential upside of 16.37% from the stock’s current price.

Get North West alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on NWC. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of North West from C$41.00 to C$44.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. CIBC lifted their price target on North West from C$43.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$49.80.

Get Our Latest Analysis on NWC

North West Price Performance

Shares of TSE NWC opened at C$50.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.46, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of C$2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$44.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$41.16. North West has a 1-year low of C$29.58 and a 1-year high of C$51.05.

North West (TSE:NWC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The company reported C$0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.71 by C$0.02. North West had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 20.19%. The firm had revenue of C$646.49 million for the quarter. Analysts forecast that North West will post 3.3071325 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at North West

In other North West news, Director George Mcconnell Daniel sold 5,665 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$42.54, for a total transaction of C$240,989.10. In other news, Director George Mcconnell Daniel sold 5,665 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$42.54, for a total value of C$240,989.10. Also, Senior Officer John King sold 5,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$42.70, for a total transaction of C$223,321.00. Insiders sold a total of 11,662 shares of company stock valued at $497,015 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

North West Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The North West Company Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of food and everyday products and services to rural communities and urban neighborhood markets in northern Canada, rural Alaska, the South Pacific, and the Caribbean. The company operates Northern stores, which offers food, financial services, and general merchandise; NorthMart stores that provides fresh food products, apparel, and health products and services; and Quickstop convenience stores that provides ready-to-eat food products, and fuel and related services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for North West Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for North West and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.