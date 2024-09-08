TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) Shares Sold by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) by 17.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 253,478 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 52,132 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned 0.08% of TE Connectivity worth $38,131,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 184.5% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 43,867 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $6,163,000 after purchasing an additional 28,449 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in TE Connectivity by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 361,166 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $52,456,000 after acquiring an additional 52,824 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in TE Connectivity by 25.3% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 287,942 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $41,811,000 after purchasing an additional 58,219 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 72.8% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 321,687 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $46,537,000 after purchasing an additional 135,548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manning & Napier Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of TE Connectivity in the second quarter valued at approximately $15,847,000. 91.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Aaron Kyle Stucki sold 8,750 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $1,356,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,186,180. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other TE Connectivity news, SVP Robert J. Ott sold 2,913 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.59, for a total transaction of $450,320.67. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,942,663.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Aaron Kyle Stucki sold 8,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $1,356,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,556 shares in the company, valued at $3,186,180. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 71,363 shares of company stock worth $11,042,161 in the last ninety days. 0.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TE Connectivity Stock Performance

Shares of TE Connectivity stock opened at $143.38 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 52 week low of $115.00 and a 52 week high of $159.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $150.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $147.22.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The electronics maker reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.05. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 21.94% and a return on equity of 18.53%. The firm had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.77 EPS. TE Connectivity’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TEL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. HSBC cut TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $162.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Hsbc Global Res raised TE Connectivity to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Vertical Research started coverage on TE Connectivity in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research raised TE Connectivity from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $158.45.

TE Connectivity Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

