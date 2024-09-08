Tempus AI (NASDAQ:TEM) versus HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) Critical Contrast

Tempus AI (NASDAQ:TEM – Get Free Report) and HUYA (NYSE:HUYA – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Tempus AI and HUYA, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tempus AI 0 1 9 0 2.90 HUYA 0 1 3 0 2.75

Tempus AI currently has a consensus price target of $45.56, suggesting a potential downside of 9.23%. HUYA has a consensus price target of $6.93, suggesting a potential upside of 70.77%. Given HUYA’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe HUYA is more favorable than Tempus AI.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Profitability

23.2% of HUYA shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.2% of HUYA shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Tempus AI and HUYA’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tempus AI N/A N/A N/A HUYA -2.69% 0.53% 0.43%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Tempus AI and HUYA’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tempus AI N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A HUYA $6.24 billion 0.15 -$28.81 million ($0.10) -40.60

Tempus AI has higher earnings, but lower revenue than HUYA.

Summary

HUYA beats Tempus AI on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Tempus AI

Tempus AI Inc. is a technology company advancing precision medicine through the practical application of artificial intelligence principally in healthcare. The company provides AI-enabled precision medicine solutions to physicians to deliver personalized patient care and in parallel facilitates discovery, development and delivery of optimal therapeutics. Tempus AI Inc. is based in CHICAGO.

About HUYA

HUYA Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates game live streaming platforms in the People's Republic of China. Its platforms enable broadcasters and viewers to interact during live streaming. The company's live streaming content also covers other entertainment content, such as talent shows, anime, outdoor activities, live chats, and other genres. In addition, it operates Nimo TV, a game live streaming platform in international markets. Further, the company provides online advertising, cnt, internet value added, and cultural and creative services. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, China. HUYA Inc. is a subsidiary of Tencent Holdings Limited.

