Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) Trading Down 7.1% After Insider Selling

Shares of Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC – Get Free Report) dropped 7.1% during mid-day trading on Friday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $150.19 and last traded at $150.56. Approximately 1,035,292 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 14% from the average daily volume of 1,203,066 shares. The stock had previously closed at $161.98.
Specifically, insider R. Scott Ramsey sold 11,599 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.06, for a total value of $1,879,733.94. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,024,867.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
THC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $130.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Baird R W raised Tenet Healthcare to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. StockNews.com raised Tenet Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $168.00 target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $180.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.69.
Tenet Healthcare Stock Down 5.3 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $147.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $125.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 2.14.
Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.98 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a return on equity of 24.66% and a net margin of 13.17%. Research analysts forecast that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 10.7 EPS for the current year.
Tenet Healthcare declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, July 24th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 10.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of THC. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in Tenet Healthcare during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Tenet Healthcare in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in Tenet Healthcare in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 93.0% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Tenet Healthcare in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. 95.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Tenet Healthcare Company Profile
Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company in the United States. The company operates through two segments: Hospital Operations and Services, and Ambulatory Care. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.
