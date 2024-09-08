The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) Shares Acquired by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK – Free Report) by 88.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 439,260 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 206,617 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AZEK were worth $18,506,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of AZEK by 45.9% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in AZEK in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in AZEK in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in AZEK during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of AZEK by 5,452.2% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,254 shares in the last quarter. 97.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AZEK. Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of AZEK from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of AZEK from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. Barclays lowered their target price on AZEK from $58.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on AZEK from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered AZEK from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.24.

Shares of NYSE:AZEK opened at $41.10 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.29, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.87. The AZEK Company Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.03 and a 12-month high of $50.78. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $42.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.29. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

AZEK (NYSE:AZEK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.06. AZEK had a net margin of 11.35% and a return on equity of 13.38%. The company had revenue of $434.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $396.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. AZEK’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that The AZEK Company Inc. will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Jonathan Skelly sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.72, for a total transaction of $560,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 190,134 shares in the company, valued at $8,883,060.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other AZEK news, insider Jonathan Skelly sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.72, for a total transaction of $560,640.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 190,134 shares in the company, valued at $8,883,060.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Pamela J. Edwards acquired 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $41.70 per share, with a total value of $25,020.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 8,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $363,123.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,932,790 over the last quarter. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The AZEK Company Inc engages in the design, manufacturing, and selling of building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments: Residential and Commercial. The Residential segment designs and manufactures engineered outdoor living products, such as decking, railing, trim and molding, siding and cladding, pergolas and cabanas, and accessories under the TimberTech, AZEK Exteriors, VERSATEX, ULTRALOX, StruXure, and INTEX brands.

