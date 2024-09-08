The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) Shares Sold by SVB Wealth LLC

SVB Wealth LLC lowered its stake in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report) by 24.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 78,678 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 26,108 shares during the quarter. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $4,712,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 82.1% in the 1st quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 510 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Olistico Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Bank of New York Mellon in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Able Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. 85.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bank of New York Mellon

In other Bank of New York Mellon news, VP Hanneke Smits sold 15,000 shares of Bank of New York Mellon stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.11, for a total transaction of $961,650.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 173,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,150,652.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on BK shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective (up from $70.00) on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a report on Monday, July 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of New York Mellon has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.14.

Bank of New York Mellon Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of Bank of New York Mellon stock opened at $66.41 on Friday. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a twelve month low of $39.66 and a twelve month high of $68.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.37, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.69.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 12th. The bank reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.08. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 9.40%. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.53 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.38 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of New York Mellon Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 22nd were given a $0.47 dividend. This is a boost from Bank of New York Mellon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 22nd. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is 43.52%.

Bank of New York Mellon Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

