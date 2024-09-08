The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Shares Sold by Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund decreased its holdings in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 75,632 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,846 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Clorox were worth $10,321,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CLX. Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Clorox during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Clorox during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clorox during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. First United Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Clorox in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clorox in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. 78.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on CLX. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Clorox from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. TD Cowen started coverage on Clorox in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $122.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Clorox from $144.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $153.00 price objective on shares of Clorox in a research note on Friday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Clorox from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Clorox has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.50.

Clorox Trading Down 0.0 %

NYSE CLX opened at $164.75 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $20.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.40. The Clorox Company has a 12 month low of $114.68 and a 12 month high of $166.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company has a 50-day moving average of $142.93 and a 200-day moving average of $142.85.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. Clorox had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 281.12%. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Clorox Company will post 6.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Clorox Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th were given a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 13th. This is an increase from Clorox’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. Clorox’s payout ratio is 252.85%.

About Clorox

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

Further Reading

