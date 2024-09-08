The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Shares Sold by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 181,770 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,212 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned about 0.15% of Clorox worth $24,806,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Clorox alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Clorox in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Clorox in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Clorox in the second quarter valued at $30,000. First United Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Clorox during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clorox during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. 78.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Clorox Stock Performance

Shares of CLX stock opened at $164.75 on Friday. The Clorox Company has a fifty-two week low of $114.68 and a fifty-two week high of $166.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $142.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $142.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $20.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.36, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.40.

Clorox Increases Dividend

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. Clorox had a return on equity of 281.12% and a net margin of 3.95%. Analysts predict that The Clorox Company will post 6.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 14th were paid a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 13th. This is a positive change from Clorox’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. Clorox’s payout ratio is presently 252.85%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Clorox from $144.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Argus upgraded Clorox to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Clorox from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Clorox from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Clorox from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Clorox

Clorox Profile

(Free Report)

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.