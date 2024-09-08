The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:COO) Shares Sold by Norden Group LLC

Norden Group LLC cut its position in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:COO – Free Report) by 6.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,678 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 815 shares during the period. Norden Group LLC’s holdings in Cooper Companies were worth $1,107,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in Cooper Companies by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 22,861 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $8,652,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 55.3% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 87,718 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $33,188,000 after buying an additional 31,234 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Cooper Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,211,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 298.9% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 11,940 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,211,000 after buying an additional 8,947 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in Cooper Companies by 43.1% during the second quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 35,233 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $3,076,000 after acquiring an additional 10,616 shares during the period. 24.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on COO shares. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective (up previously from $110.00) on shares of Cooper Companies in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Cooper Companies in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Cooper Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $107.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Cooper Companies from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cooper Companies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.61.

Shares of COO opened at $106.59 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $93.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.64. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $75.93 and a one year high of $107.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.70, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.98.

Cooper Companies (NASDAQ:COO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The medical device company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $997.30 million. Cooper Companies had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 9.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Daniel G. Mcbride sold 114,992 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.48, for a total value of $12,129,356.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 44,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,714,534.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, COO Daniel G. Mcbride sold 114,992 shares of Cooper Companies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.48, for a total transaction of $12,129,356.16. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 44,696 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,714,534.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian G. Andrews sold 24,788 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.90, for a total transaction of $2,625,049.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $700,422.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment provides spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, and myopia in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

