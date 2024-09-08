The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Shares Sold by SVB Wealth LLC

SVB Wealth LLC trimmed its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 10.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,119 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 908 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $3,673,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GS. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. First United Bank & Trust purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. POM Investment Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 106.3% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 66 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 103.3% in the 2nd quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 61 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GS opened at $479.61 on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $289.36 and a fifty-two week high of $517.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. The company has a market cap of $154.66 billion, a PE ratio of 18.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $489.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $448.20.

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 15th. The investment management company reported $8.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.52 by $0.10. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 9.36%. The business had revenue of $12.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.60 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 35.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a $3.00 dividend. This is a boost from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.75. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.86%.

In related news, insider Brian J. Lee sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.99, for a total value of $1,770,965.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,119,949.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Brian J. Lee sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.99, for a total transaction of $1,770,965.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,119,949.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 4,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.34, for a total transaction of $25,360,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,981,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,299,679.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,013,500 shares of company stock worth $32,181,365 over the last ninety days. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

GS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $461.00 to $464.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $504.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $504.00 to $559.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $360.00 to $373.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $513.00 to $561.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $495.94.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

