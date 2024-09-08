The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) Receives $17.23 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the five brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.23.

Get Goodyear Tire & Rubber alerts:

Several analysts have commented on GT shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a report on Thursday, June 13th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on GT

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Stock Down 0.4 %

GT stock opened at $7.92 on Thursday. Goodyear Tire & Rubber has a 52-week low of $7.63 and a 52-week high of $15.24. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.50 and a beta of 1.74.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.10. Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a negative net margin of 1.82% and a positive return on equity of 6.55%. The firm had revenue of $4.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.34) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Goodyear Tire & Rubber will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Goodyear Tire & Rubber

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 166,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,377,000 after purchasing an additional 25,223 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the 4th quarter worth approximately $213,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 16,501,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,302,000 after purchasing an additional 557,038 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Finally, Boston Partners acquired a new position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,042,000. 84.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company Profile

(Get Free Report

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. It offers various lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircraft, motorcycles, earthmoving and mining equipment, farm implements, industrial equipment, and other applications under the Goodyear, Cooper, Dunlop, Kelly, Mastercraft, Roadmaster, Debica, Sava, Fulda, Mickey Thompson, Avon, and Remington brands and various house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Goodyear Tire & Rubber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goodyear Tire & Rubber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.