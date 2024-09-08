The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Stock Holdings Increased by Umpqua Bank

Umpqua Bank lifted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 5.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 578 shares during the period. Umpqua Bank’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $1,679,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Gilbert & Cook Inc. lifted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 2,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $228,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter worth about $518,000. Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. boosted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 8,432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the period. 83.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock opened at $176.70 on Friday. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $109.40 and a 52-week high of $185.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $173.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $160.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The company has a market cap of $70.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.84, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.14.

The PNC Financial Services Group Increases Dividend

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.30. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 15.53% and a return on equity of 11.33%. The firm had revenue of $5.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.36 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 13.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th were given a dividend of $1.60 per share. This is an increase from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.55. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 15th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.74%.

Insider Transactions at The PNC Financial Services Group

In other news, CEO William S. Demchak sold 641 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.08, for a total transaction of $98,124.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 567,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $86,900,760.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO William S. Demchak sold 1,242 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.17, for a total value of $227,497.14. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 554,701 shares in the company, valued at $101,604,582.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William S. Demchak sold 641 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.08, for a total value of $98,124.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 567,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $86,900,760.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,263 shares of company stock valued at $4,418,109 in the last 90 days. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PNC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays upped their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $199.00 to $209.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $165.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. UBS Group raised their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $179.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $184.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $155.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $177.02.

Get Our Latest Report on PNC

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.